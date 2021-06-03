There have been a number of rumors circulating on the web for a long about WhatsApp’s multi-device support. Now the popular messaging platform has confirmed that its multi-device support will be entering public beta in the upcoming months. It will enable the users to control their accounts from up to four linked devices. A couple of new features like“view once” and “disappearing mode” were also officially announced. The announcement was made in an interview between WABetaInfo and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and WhatsApp head Will Cathcart.

Soon WhatsApp Users will be able to Use their Accounts on 4 Devices

Along with the multi-device support, Mark also confirmed that WhatsApp is going to launch a new “view once” feature, which will enable the users to send content that will vanish after it’s been seen. In addition to that, WhatsApp is also extending its disappearing messages feature, which currently allows messages to be deleted after a particular period of time. In the future, a new “disappearing mode” will allow the users to turn on disappearing messages across all chat threads.

Mark Zuckerburg also confirmed that the upcoming multi-device feature will not compromise the end-to-end encryption that WhatsApp offers. According to him,

It’ll still be end-to-end encrypted. It’s been a big technical challenge to get all your messages and content to sync properly across devices even when your phone battery dies, but we’ve solved this and we’re looking forward to getting it out soon.

However, WhatsApp did not confirm a timeline for the launch of “view once” and “disappearing mode” features, but Cathcart mentioned that multi-device support will be entering public beta “in the next month or two.”

In addition to the multi-device support, WABetaInfo has also informed that WhatsApp is currently working on a new password-protected encrypted chat backups feature that could enable users to transfer their chat histories between iOS and Android devices.

Check out? WhatsApp Will Not Limit Features for Users who Haven’t Accepted New Privacy Policy