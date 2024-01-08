Soon You May be Able to Change Color of your WhatsApp UI

The messaging giant WhatsApp seems to be working on a new exciting feature that will allow you to change the appearance and color of the app’s user interface. It was discovered through the TestFlight beta program submission with a TestFlight build of 24.1.10.

The screenshot shared by WABetaInfo reveals that users can choose colors from the palette to customize the UI elements of WhatsApp.

It is pertinent to mention here that the previous WhatsApp beta update, which had a build version of 23.21.1.70, introduced a green tint color that the beta testers rejected.

The messaging giant took the feedback from the beta testers, after which it planned to introduce the main branding color customization options. The new feature will allow WhatsApp users to choose one theme color from five options, as you can see in the aforementioned image.

Till now, there’s been no official word regarding when the new WhatsApp feature will make its way to the stable version. However, the update should be available to beta testers soon. The Messenger app is also working to roll out a number of other features, which include the ability to search by username, a group chat filter, a music-sharing feature for video calls, and more.

