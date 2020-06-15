Soon You will be Able to Control WhatsApp from Up to 4 Devices

Great news for the readers out there. Soon, you all will be able to access your WhatsApp account from up to four devices. The instant messaging app seems set to soon allow all the users to control WhatsApp account on as many as four devices simultaneously.

A recent screenshot, posted on Twitter has shown that the new feature is still under testing phase and will be appeared in the beta testing. For quite some time, multi-device support on WhatsApp was in the rumours and now the reference of enabling a single WhatsApp account on multiple devices spotted on a beta version.

WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo posted a tweet on Twitter that WhatsApp is going to make you able to use your WhatsApp account from four devices at the same time. The screenshot and the tweet are also suggesting that the app would use Wi-Fi connectivity to sync data across devices. WhatsApp may also provide mobile data as an opt-in option for users who are not using Wi-Fi connection but are willing to use their accounts on multiple devices.

Yes, it’s the ability to use your WhatsApp account from 4 devices at the same time.

Under development, but it’s great! 📱📱📱📱 pic.twitter.com/JYvtMahrag

As the WhatsApp is now testing the new feature, so it is not clear that when it will be released by the company

