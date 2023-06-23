Soon You Will Be Able To Dub Your YouTube Videos With AI Help

YouTube keeps introducing new features in order to improve users’ experience. Now, it seems that the company is wrapping up to launch another exciting feature for you all. The platform wants to make it easier to dub your YouTube videos in other languages by giving you some help with AI. The company recently announced at VidCon that it’s getting over the team from Aloud, an AI-powered dubbing service from Google’s Area 120 incubator.

AI-powered Dubbing Will Soon Make Its Way To YouTube Videos

According to Aloud’s website:

“The tool will first transcribe your video, giving you a transcription that you can review and edit. After that, it will translate and produce the dub.”

Let’s have a look at this video to know the details:

The streaming giant is also testing the tool with “hundreds” of creators right now. It has been revealed by YouTube’s Amjad Hanif. He further says that Aloud currently supports a “few” languages. However, it is tipped to support many more in the future. The point worth mentioning here is that Aloud is currently available in English, Spanish, and Portuguese.

Aloud is no doubt a very useful tool as a growing number of creators adds multi-language dubs to their videos. Although it is available in limited languages, still it is very helpful for many. YouTube is also said to be working on making translated audio tracks sound like the creator’s voice. They want to add more expression and lip sync. Sources claim that all these features are planned for 2024. So, let’s wait and watch what comes next.

Also Read: Vivo X90s Memory Options Leaked Ahead Of Launch – (phoneworld.com.pk)