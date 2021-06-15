Soon You will be able to Edit others’ Tweets

Twitter is launching multiple features these days but the Ability to Edit others’ tweets is out of the box. Yes, you read it right! Twitter is working on a feature that will let you edit someones else tweet. It’s been a year, users are asking for the edit button but the platform’s CEO Jack Dorsey has said that this wish can never come true. However, at the same time, Twitter keeps on showing us that how this feature would look if it launched it for us.

While many would be thinking about how we would be able to edit someones else tweet, you can simply unmention yourself from his/her tweet. The company has not announced anything but Dominic Camozzi, the company’s product designer explained that if this feature launches in the future, it will let you untag yourself from tweets belonging to other people.

Sometimes you want to talk, and sometimes you just … don’t. Check out these early concepts that could help control unwanted attention on Twitter. Feedback, especially at this beginning stage, is invited (and wanted)! 🧵 pic.twitter.com/6SpzqiwFlL — Dominic Camozzi (@_dcrc_) June 14, 2021

Currently, if someone tags you in the post and you don’t want to be a part of it, you need to follow a manual method you get yourself out which is time taking. Since it is a temporary method and the person will be able to tag you again and again it’s not a big success.

Camozzi on the other hand outlined a wider outlook of settings that will help you to make yourself totally unmentionable for a specific period of time or by a specific user.

This is a good solution to harassment, bullying on the internet, and flooding notifications. However, the company has not clarified that whether removing yourself from someone’s tweets is editing or not. While the company representative has just given a teaser of this feature when asked he confirmed that this feature is in the initial stages of research.

