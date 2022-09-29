Soon You Will Be Able To Leave A Note For Yor Followers Using New Instagram Feature

Instagram is working quite hard to bring some new features this month. Some of those features are under testing right now. Instagram, the image-sharing platform introduced the ability to share YouTube Music to Instagram Stories a few weeks back. After that, the company tested a new monetization tool for creators, a repost feature, an updated UI with no Shop tab, a ‘Nudity protection’ feature, and much more. While some of these features are yet to reach users, another new Instagram feature is under testing that will let you add notes in DMs.

A New Instagram feature Will Let You Add Notes In DMs

Instagram’s new feature is rolling out to some users, and it’s already available on some of the devices running version 254.0.0.19.109 of the app. It is quite obvious through the images shared below that the feature appears as a new section underneath the search bar on the chat page. Moreover, it displays a button to let you add a new note, followed by notes from users you follow.

When you will tap on the ‘Your Note’ button, it will open up a new page that will let you add a new note for your followers. Furthermore, a description at the top of this page reads that your followers won’t be notified when you add a note. However, they can see your note for 24 hours and reply with a message. The page also has a Share with section that will let you share your notes with “Followers you follow back” or “Close friends.”

When you will share a new note, your followers will be able to reply to it by tapping on the note on the main chat page. It will further open up a text input box with the note itself, a profile photo, and the user’s Instagram handle. In addition, it will also show you how long ago the user shared the note.

