Soon You Will Be Able To Log Into Two WhatsApp Accounts At Once

WhatsApp keeps introducing new features to engage its users and improve user’s experience. Now, the messaging giant is trying to make it easier for you to switch between multiple accounts. We all know that currently, WhatsApp doesn’t allow us to log into two accounts simultaneously on a single device. However, once this new feature rolls out, WhatsApp users will be able to do so. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently announced that WhatsApp is rolling out the ability to switch between accounts on WhatsApp Android. Yes, you heard right. Right now, the feature is rolling out for Android users. The good part is that now they won’t need to lug around an extra device or continuously log out in order to use two accounts at once.

WhatsApp For Android Gets Ability To Switch Between Accounts

If you use two different WhatsApp accounts, then don’t worry. Soon you’ll be able to access both from just one device. No doubt, this feature will make it easier to manage conversations across multiple accounts. For instance, if you have one WhatsApp account for work and another for messaging friends and family members, it will become quite easier to switch between them. Reports claim that this feature will be rolling out in the coming weeks.

According to Meta, users will still need a separate phone number and SIM card for that purpose. They can use a phone that accepts multi-SIM or eSIM as well if they want to set up a second account. Moreover, it is pertinent to mention here that their second phone or its SIM card needs to receive the one-time passcode that the messaging giant will send via SMS. It will allow them to gain access to a second account on a different device. WhatsApp spokesperson Ellie Heatrick says that once this initial verification process is done, the app will continue to work for both accounts without the second device or SIM.