Soon you will be Able to Open WhatsApp on Multiple Devices

People are quite bored while sitting at home and need some kind of excitement to kill the boredom. So we have one for you. The long-awaited and requested feature of WhatsApp is finally going to arrive soon. Found by WABetainfo, the option of using your WhatsApp on multiple accounts will arrive soon. Whenever you will access your WhatsApp on a different device, you will get a notification. WhatsApp on multiple devices was a long-requested feature, which was never launched due to the security concerns.

WhatsApp on Multiple Devices Usage Feature to Launch Soon

Just like other popular apps that allow multiple device usage, WhatsApp will send a security notification when the account is accessed on a different device. Self Destructive messaging feature that is being tested for months is also expected to arrive us in the upcoming update.

The feature will help people to set a time period after which the message will be deleted forever. This feature is inspired by Snapchat, well WhatsApp and Facebook are good and copying Snapchat’s feature, even producing better features than them.

WhatsApp has also collaborated with the World Health Organization to provide people with the most authentic information associated with Coronavirus. The basic goal of the company is to provide everyone with reliable information in these hard times.

As most of the people are working from home, the social media giants also have to witness some issues as compared to regular routine. So, we have not got any confirmed date about the launch of above-mentioned features. However since the company has announced them, it means it is working on these features right now.

