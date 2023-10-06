Soon You Will Be Able To Share Instagram Stories To Multiple Audience Lists

Instagram is testing a new feature that will let you share Stories only with specific groups of friends. Instagram head Adam Mosseri recently revealed in a broadcast on his page that the Instagram app has started testing the ability to share Stories to multiple audience lists. It is pertinent to mention here that Insta already has a “Close Friends” feature. It gives you the ability to add specific friends to a list and to share Stories with that group of people only. No doubt, it gives you a bit of privacy on the social media platform, particularly if you have a public profile. Sharing Instagram Stories to multiple audience lists will also give you control over who can view your stories.

Instagram Is Testing A New Feature

Sometimes, you have things to share with people outside your closest group of friends. If you get the option to create and maintain multiple lists, it means you don’t have to add people to your Close Friends list if they don’t fit the description. Moreover, you can share suitable updates with different groups of people and subsets of followers. Instagram head stated:

“This allows you to share stories with smaller groups and gives you more control over who can see your stories. As someone who uses Close Friends often, I’m pretty excited about being able to create additional lists for the people in my life.”

It is quite clear from the example above that you can create separate groups for your siblings, for example, or for friends who love food. Mosseri seemed quite excited about being able to create multiple lists. However, it’s still an experimental feature, and there’s no assurance that it’ll be released more widely. So, we will have to wait and watch what comes next. Stay tuned for more updates.