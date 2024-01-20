Soon You Will Be Able To Transfer WhatsApp Channels Ownership

WhatsApp keeps on bringing new features to its platform to improve user experience. Being the most famous messaging app in the whole world, WhatsApp endeavors to facilitate users in every possible way. Last year, WhatsApp introduced the Channels feature that offers a diverse array of options for users to follow. WhatsApp Channels have surpassed 500 million monthly active users recently. The company has been bringing new features for its Channels as well. In a recent development, we have come to know that WhatsApp is working on a Channel ownership transfer feature. It will allow users to transfer ownership within the app.

WhatsApp Channels Ownership Transfer Feature Is Under Testing

Sources claim that the Ownership Transfer feature is currently in the testing phase. It is accessible to a select group of beta testers right now. However, soon the feature will make its way to all users. The feature has been designed to handle a longstanding challenge faced by WhatsApp users who were previously unable to transfer ownership of their WhatsApp channels. It would not be wrong to say that this groundbreaking feature will provide users unparalleled flexibility in managing their WhatsApp channels. The point worth mentioning here is that the feature is tailored exclusively for channel ownership. It will not extend to transferring ownership of groups or individual accounts.

This new feature seems quite handy for users who have faced challenges in administering their channels effectively. WhatsApp aims to streamline the transfer of ownership, making it more accessible and secure for its users. For all those unaware, the messaging platform rolled out a similar feature for group ownership a few weeks back. It allows existing group admins to select other members as admins. However, this ability has not extended to ownership transfer within groups. The exit of the group creator generally gives the first-added member the role of the new group administrator.

WhatsApp always remains in the limelight by bringing new handy features. It offers an improved platform for brands, celebrities, and public figures to engage with their audience. It will soon incorporate features such as sending voice messages, creating polls, having multiple admins, allowing followers to share updates, and much more. These efforts show WhatsApp‘s significant strides in enhancing the interactive and engaging nature of WhatsApp Channels.