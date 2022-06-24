Soon You Will Verify Your Age With Instagram Video Selfies

Instagram keeps on bringing new exciting features to keep its user intact. Recently, Instagram is testing a new set of features. Instagram Video Selfies & Age Verification Tool are the two new features that are under testing.

Instagram Video Selfies Is Designed To Verify Age

According to the latest reports, we have come to know that Instagram is testing new ways to perform age verification. In its recent blog post, the company has unveiled that it is testing two new ways to test the Instagram age verification process. One of them is by taking selfies while the other one is through valid ID.

When you will change your age from under 18 to 18 and over, you will be prompted to select one of the options from an ID card like a passport or a driver’s license for verification. Instagram will store your ID for 30 days on its servers and then they will delete it.

However, if you don’t have a valid ID then you can choose the video selfie method for age verification. For this method, Instagram has partnered with London-based digital identity startup Yoti for verification. It will allow the users to upload video selfies, then Insta will share them with Yoti, which verifies their age using its specially trained AI. Once the verification process is over, both companies will delete the data.

Social vouching is the third method that involves three of your friends aged 18 and above who need to vouch for your age. The company will provide the vouchee a list of six people randomly with no family member on it.

These processes are under testing right now and hence, they will take time to reach the masses. However, these new features are expected to make the verification process quicker, easier, and better. Let’s see when will the company roll out these new exciting verification features. Stay tuned.