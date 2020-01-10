Now the artist will be able to edit their soundcloud tracks, but presently only the iOS users can enjoy this new addition. The company has expanded its mobile workflow tools with new track editing for iOS. However, soon the Android device users will get the feature too, company has confirmed it.

Artists will be able to change the album art, track title, description, genre, and privacy settings with the tap of a button. Moreover, those who have SoundCloud Pro with an iOS device are able to Spotlight tracks using their mobile device.

SoundCloud Introduces Track Editing for iOS

If you have iOS device and want to enjoy the new feature added by the SoundCloud then follow the step gievn below.

Download the latest version of SoundCloud for iOS

Select the track you want to update

Tap the three-dot menu

Select Edit track in the menu that pops up

Update artwork, descriptions, genre, track title, and privacy settings

Turn tracks from private to public

It is important to note that SoundCloud Pro members will get the extra step of spotlighting their favorite tracks. If you are the subscriber, then pinning your favorite tracks to your SoundCloud profile is possible. You would be able to pin up to five tracks on a SoundCloud profile at a time.

Soon company will also introduce this new feature to Android devices but it has not given a timeline for when the new feature will go live for Android users.

Recommended Reading: SoundCloud GO+ Brings Discounted Subscription for Students