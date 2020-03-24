All those musicians who are feeling financial strain due to lockdown, SoundCloud is helping you by teaming up with Twitch. With the cancelation of gigs and tours, many musicians have begun live-streaming performances as a result of the mass self-quarantine.

Soundcloud and Twitch new partnership will help musicians and content creators earn income through livestreams.

SoundCloud & Twitch Help Musicians in Quarantine

This new partnership is allowing all SoundCloud Pro, SoundCloud Premier and Repost by SoundCloud creators to have their Twitch Affiliate status fast-tracked without any cost. This status enables creators to earn the money from performances streamed on Twitch.

Soundcloud said in its announcement:

“It’s an unsettling time for everyone right now, and we know COVID-19 has been especially hard on musicians who were scheduled to play live shows over the next few months, Many creators are turning to live video streaming platforms to connect with their fans.”

Content creators will have to create a Twitch account and then fill out a form which is linked in SoundCloud’s post. Twitch will then email an invitation to its affiliate program with in a few days but it is not clear that how long the fast-tracking will last. From there, listeners will be able to subscribe to their channel where they can run ads along with setting up merch links.

