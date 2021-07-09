About a month ago, the e-commerce giant Amazon added Pakistan to the approved sellers’ list. It implies that now Amazon centers will be opened all around the country. In this regard, South Punjab’s first Amazon Fulfillment and Facilitation Center (AFFC) would be opened in Multan after Eid-ul-Azha. The basic motive is to introduce and market a variety of products around the globe with a made-in-Pakistan signature.

South Punjab’s First Amazon Centre to be Inaugurated After Eid: Source

Yesterday, Post-Master General (PMG) Zulfiqar Husnain told APP that the government of Pakistan has made immense struggles to get Pakistani local products access to Amazon, and for this purpose, Pakistan Post was working day and night to achieve the target.

Furthermore, the PMG told that majority of the work has been finalized on the AFFC at the general post office Dera Adda and if things stay on track, it would become fully operational after Eid-ul-Azha.

In addition to that, the official told that an Amazon warehouse would also be opened there to fulfill the expectations of the e-commerce giant Amazon. The work was also underway to establish Amazon centers with warehouses in Bahawalpur and other major districts of South Punjab. The PMG said,

Multan officials were in contact with Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) to ensure that handmade products of South Punjab become an identity of Pakistan on the Amazon portal and ensure that local exporters, industrialists, and traders also avail the world’s largest online retail platform after registration.

Moreover, he added that Amazon was the world’s largest market portal, and a made-in-Pakistan signature would be a vital triumph for the government. This much-needed step would not only bring foreign exchange earnings but would also enhance Pakistan Post revenue.

