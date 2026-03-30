South Waziristan Mobile Outage: Two Months On, PTA Still Has No Answer

Two months. That is how long the South Waziristan internet outage has been cutting residents off from mobile signals, basic connectivity, and the rest of the world, without explanation and a clear timeline.

This is not a story about slow speeds or patchy 4G. This is about entire communities, students, traders, journalists, and ordinary families being effectively cut off from the basic infrastructure.

The Areas Hit Hardest

The disruptions are concentrated across several localities in Wana and Birmal tehsils, where members of the Wazir tribe confirmed last Saturday that mobile signals have remained either critically weak or completely unavailable for weeks. Internet services, they added, have been suspended for extended periods with no clear restoration timeline communicated to residents.

The most severely affected areas include Sholam, Spin, Tanai, Azam Warsak, Ghowa Khowah, Dabkot, and Raghzai, a cluster of communities where making a phone call, sending a text message, or opening a web page has become an exercise in frustration rather than a routine act.

Residents have described the situation as unprecedented. That word carries weight in a region that has historically dealt with significant infrastructure challenges. When people accustomed to hardship call something unprecedented, it deserves attention.

Who Is Actually Suffering

The human cost of the South Waziristan internet outage breaks down across three groups, each absorbing the disruption differently.

Students are perhaps the most visibly affected. The shift toward digital education, accelerated across Pakistan over the past several years, means that online classes, assignment submissions, and access to academic resources are no longer supplementary tools. They are the primary infrastructure of learning for many. Without internet access, students in the affected areas are not just inconvenienced. They are being left behind in real time, with exam cycles and academic calendars indifferent to connectivity crises in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s tribal districts.

Traders and business owners have reported direct financial losses. Modern commerce, even at the local level, runs on communication. Confirming orders, coordinating deliveries, processing digital payments, staying in contact with suppliers: all of it collapses when mobile networks go dark. For small business owners operating on thin margins, two months of disrupted communication is not an inconvenience. It is an economic wound.

Journalists working in the region have flagged that the communication blackout is hampering their ability to report and gather information in real time. This creates a troubling feedback loop: the less connected a region is, the harder it becomes to report on what is happening there, and the easier it becomes for that region’s problems to go unnoticed by the wider public and policymakers.

The Silence Around the Cause

What makes the South Waziristan mobile disruption particularly difficult to report on is the absence of any official explanation. Neither the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority nor the federal government has issued a public statement explaining why services have been disrupted, for how long the disruption is expected to continue, or what steps are being taken toward restoration.

This silence is its own kind of answer. Mobile and internet shutdowns in Pakistan’s tribal districts, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and formerly FATA-administered regions, have historically been linked to security operations, where network disruptions are used as tactical tools to limit communication in areas of active military or counter-insurgency activity. Whether that is the case here has not been confirmed. But the pattern is well established, and the absence of any alternative explanation leaves residents and observers to draw their own conclusions.

A Connectivity Crisis With a Wider Context

Pakistan’s tribal districts have long sat at the bottom of the country’s digital infrastructure rankings. Mobile penetration, fibre connectivity, and internet speeds in former FATA regions trail the national average by significant margins, a gap that successive governments have acknowledged and few have meaningfully closed.

Against that backdrop, a two-month outage is not simply a technical failure. It is the latest chapter in a longer story about which Pakistani citizens are considered full participants in the country’s digital future and which are not.

The PTA has regulatory authority over telecom operators and a mandate to ensure service continuity across Pakistan. Residents of the affected areas have now formally urged both the authority and the federal government to treat restoration as an emergency priority. Whether that appeal produces results or disappears into the same silence that has surrounded the outage itself remains to be seen.

What Needs to Happen

The ask from South Waziristan is not complicated. Restore mobile signals. Restore internet access. If services must be disrupted for security reasons, communicate that to residents with transparency and a clear timeline.

Two months is too long. The students who have missed classes, the traders who have absorbed losses, and the journalists who have been unable to do their jobs are not statistics. They are people living with a problem that nobody in a position of authority appears to be in a hurry to solve.

Internet shutdowns in Pakistan’s tribal regions rarely generate the kind of national outrage they deserve, partly because the disruptions make it harder to report on them and partly because these communities have historically existed at the margins of Pakistan’s media attention. The South Waziristan connectivity crisis is a test of whether the PTA’s mandate means anything outside of Pakistan’s major urban centres. So far, the authority’s silence suggests the answer is not encouraging.