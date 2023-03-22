S&P Global Initiative: Launches Campus Recruitment Drive across Twin Cities

Advertisement

S&P Global is committed to fostering strong relationships with academic institutions to equip and empower students enabling them to be well-prepared for the corporate life.

As part of this commitment, the company is expanding its reach beyond the twin cities to participate in career fairs in multiple cities, including Lahore. Notably, S&P Global has taken part in several career connects, including NUST University Islamabad, Comsats University Islamabad, TMUC Islamabad, LUMS Lahore, and the ACCA Virtual Career Fair.

Initiated in February 2023, the recruitment drive will feature a virtual career fair where students can interact with recruiters and learn more about company’s culture, values, and career opportunities. The career fair will also enable students to gain insights into the industry and network with professionals.

To evaluate candidates’ soft skills, the drive will include team-building activities and group discussions. These activities will help students understand the importance of soft skills, such as communication, leadership, and problem-solving, and showcase how these skills are crucial in the recruitment process.

In addition, the company is collaborating with academic partners to organize thought leadership sessions, career talk series, and mock interview sessions. These initiatives provide students with the opportunity to learn from S&P Global’s corporate leaders and benefit from their experiences and anecdotes. Moreover, these activities aim to enhance students’ skills and equip them with the necessary tools to succeed in the corporate world.

S&P Global understands the importance of bridging the gap between academia and industry. The campus recruitment initiative presents a lucrative opportunity to identify and recruit talented and diverse candidates. By leveraging technology, on-ground mentorship, and industry-academia partnerships, this initiative will not only benefit the students but will also contribute to the growth and development of the indigenous workforce.

