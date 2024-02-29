Spaces Users Can Now Turn On Their Videos During Chat Sessions On X
Spaces, the live audio feature for X will now allow hosts to turn on their videos during chat sessions. All Spaces users will now see a new “enable video” option while creating a new Spaces session. Moreover, hosts can also select either their smartphone’s front or back-facing cameras, a landscape, or vertical view of their video feed according to their needs. It is pertinent to mention here that the Video Spaces feature is only available on the iOS version of the X app. It is not available for Android or Web users yet.
X Brings Video To Formerly Audio-Only Spaces
The new integration sounds as if X is bringing back Periscope. However, that’s not the case. The platform already has a live broadcast feature. It lets users stream videos that surface both on their profiles and the timelines of their followers. The long-gone Periscope did have a feature where hosts could invite other guests to participate in live broadcasts. Anyhow, recently X is only bringing this capability for hosts to turn on video. As a result, there will be a prominent display of the host’s video feed. It will be surrounded by icons of co-hosts, speakers, and listeners.
The domain also resembles Twitch except for the fact that any selected audience members can ring in at any minute. A host’s video feed is only present inside a Spaces session, so users will have to join the session to tune in. Many reports claimed that the new X feature would resemble FaceTime, however, typical Spaces with video sessions will prominently feature the host’s video feed only.
The new video integration of X Spaces is different from the platform’s existing live broadcast feature, which lets users directly livestream video. Spaces works as a live chatroom, where numerous users can tune in and speak. On the other hand, the audience in a typical live broadcast can only comment or send hearts. Let’s wait and watch what this new integration brings more. Stay tuned for more updates!
