SpaceX Fuels Up Mega Starship Rocket For First Time Ever

Recent reports claim that SpaceX has successfully completed a very crucial fuelling test of its mega deep-space rocket, called Starship. It will not be wrong to say that with this starship testing, SpaceX has definitely moved forward in turning science fiction to reality.

Starship Rocket Is The World’s Most Powerful Rocket Yet

The point worth mentioning here is that the starship rocket is the world’s most powerful rocket that has been in development for many years. It is intended to take cargo and humans to the Moon, Mars, and beyond. Just like fantasy or science fiction, this rocket aims to go beyond your imagination.

Reports claim that the Mega Starship rocket was loaded with 4.6 million kg of propellant at SpaceX’s launch facilities in Boca Chica, Texas on Monday. SpaceX said:

“Starship completed its first full flight-like wet dress rehearsal at Starbase today. It was the first time an integrated ship and booster were fully loaded with more than 10 million pounds of propellant. Today’s test will help verify a full launch countdown sequence, as well as the performance of Starship and the orbital pad for flight-like operations.”

Before the test, it was also ensured that the rocket can be safely fuelled and that there were no leaks present. No doubt, it is a certain critical step for the company before it can carry out an orbital test flight and then begin operations.

If you don’t know about this Mega Powerful Rocket then here you go. The World’s Most Powerful Starship is actually a reusable two-stage rocket system that comprises:

a booster: the Super Heavy launch vehicle

Starship spacecraft

let me tell you that it is the most powerful launch vehicle developed yet in the whole world that will be able to produce 3,991 tonnes of thrust, 15 percent more than Nasa’s Apollo Moon rocket Saturn V. The point notable here ist that SpaceX is contracted by Nasa in order to develop the Starship Human Landing System. This system aims to help astronauts land on the Moon under the US space agency’s Artemis program.

Elon Musk’s major goal is to make life multi-planetary by sending a million people to Mars by 2050 using his Starship fleet. The craft is tipped to enter Mars’s atmosphere at 7.5 kilometers per second. Furthermore, it is said to be equipped with a heat shield to withstand repeated entries. The point worth mentioning here is that Musk has already sold seats on the Starship. American billionaire Jared Isaacman is one of them to buy a place on the first crewed orbital flight. In addition to that, Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa is also said to fly on a crewed flight to the Moon. He aims to take eight artists with him as part of his dearMoon programme.

The next major step for the company is to prove that the rocket is flight-ready by carrying out a static fire test, a ground where the rocket’s engine is ignited. However, SpaceX needs to receive a launch license from US authorities to carry out an orbital test flight.

