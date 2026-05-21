Elon Musk is on track to become the world’s first trillionaire, a milestone he could achieve due to the historic Initial Public Offering (IPO) of his space and AI company, SpaceX. The move could become one of the biggest stock market launches in history and may push Musk’s personal wealth beyond one trillion dollars. The company’s shares will trade under the ticker symbol “SPCX,” and investors around the world are closely watching the development.

The company, officially known as Space Exploration Technologies, has grown rapidly over the last few years. It is widely known for building reusable rockets and operating Starlink, a satellite internet service that provides internet access in remote parts of the world. SpaceX also owns xAI, Musk’s artificial intelligence company, which has recently attracted attention because of its chatbot, Grok.

SpaceX IPO Could Make Elon Musk the World’s First Trillionaire

According to company filings, SpaceX currently values itself at around $1.25 trillion. Since Musk owns a large share of the company, his personal stake could be worth more than $600 billion after the public listing. Musk already became the world’s richest person after the success of companies like Tesla and SpaceX. If the IPO performs strongly, analysts believe his total wealth could cross the trillion-dollar mark for the first time in history.

The financial details released by SpaceX provide a closer look at the company’s performance. Last year, the company earned about $18.6 billion in revenue. However, despite the strong sales, it reported a net loss of $4.9 billion. During the first quarter of this year, SpaceX generated $4.7 billion in sales but still faced a loss of $4.3 billion. Experts say such losses are not unusual for a company investing heavily in future technology and expansion.

SpaceX owns assets worth more than $100 billion, including rockets, launch facilities, and satellite systems. At the same time, the company carries significant debt. Industry experts believe investors may still show strong interest because SpaceX leads the global space industry and has few serious competitors.

The company is also facing several legal challenges. Some lawsuits are connected to Grok, the AI chatbot developed by xAI, with claims that it has been used to create harmful deepfake content. Other legal issues involve copyright disputes, patent claims, and concerns about data privacy and online content moderation. These legal risks were highlighted in the IPO filing and may influence investor confidence.

At the same time, SpaceX continues to expand its influence in technology and artificial intelligence. The company recently signed a major agreement with Anthropic, an AI company known for developing Claude. The partnership will strengthen Musk’s position in the growing AI market, where competition is increasing rapidly.

Despite controversies surrounding Musk’s political views and business decisions, SpaceX remains one of the most influential technology companies in the world. Its upcoming stock market debut could reshape the future of both the space industry and global finance. Investors, analysts, and technology experts will now be waiting to see whether SpaceX can live up to the enormous expectations surrounding its historic IPO.