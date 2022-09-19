SpaceX launches its Starlink’s satellite internet services

After multiple launch delays due to bad weather last week, SpaceX eventually launched its Starlink 4-34 mission, successfully installing another 54 internet satellites in low-Earth orbit. The expedition was the company’s first since announcing last week that its Starlink internet service is now available to customers on all seven continents.

SpaceX’s workhorse Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center at 8:18 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 18. The rocket can be seen ascending into the night sky in the video below.

As is customary, the Falcon 9’s first stage booster landed perfectly on a drone ship waiting in the Atlantic immediately after liftoff. The successful landing implies that the booster can now be utilised for another launch, joining the CRS-22, Crew-3, Turksat 5B, Crew-4, and CRS-25 missions on the list.

Falcon 9’s first stage has landed on the Just Read the Instructions droneship pic.twitter.com/qXvgp8kMeH — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 19, 2022

SpaceX currently has over 3,000 Starlink satellites in space, delivering broadband connection to over 500,000 users in 40 countries.

The statement verified for the first time that Starlink had reached Antarctica, giving it clients on all seven continents.

SpaceX later announced the event on Twitter, writing, “Starlink is now on all seven continents!” This capacity is made feasible via Starlink’s space laser network in places as distant as Antarctica.”

Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, has previously stated that he believes Starlink could earn up to $50 billion in yearly income if the service secures even a small percentage of the global telecommunications market. It still has a long way to go, but the corporation looks to be on the right track in its pursuit of that aim.