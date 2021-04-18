SpaceX wins $2.9 billion Contract to Bring Humans to the moon

NASA awarded SpaceX a $2.9 billion contract to build a spacecraft to bring humans to the moon as early as 2024. SpaceX, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk’s space company, has to build a spacecraft to carry two astronauts to the moon. NASA has picked SpaceX over Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin and defense contractor Dynetics Inc.

Steve Jurczyk, NASA’s acting administrator, said during the video conference announcement,

“We should accomplish the next landing as soon as possible. If they hit their milestones, we have a shot at 2024”

NASA said SpaceX’s Starship includes a spacious cabin and two airlocks for astronaut’s moonwalk. Moreover, its architecture is intended to evolve to a fully reusable launch and landing system designed for travel to the Moon, Mars and other destinations in space.

SpaceX also said on Twitter,

“We are humbled to help @NASAArtemis usher in a new era of human space exploration.”

NASA official Lisa Watson-Morgan also said that SpaceX will be required to make a test flight of the lander to the moon before humans make the journey.

The agency aims to create regular service to the moon and said it will have a separate competition for that contract.

“We have to be able to provide for recurring lunar services,”

said Mark Kirasich, deputy associate administrator for NASA’s Advanced Exploration Systems division.

Source: Reuters