Special Technology Zone Authority’s Chairman and COO Appointed Illegally

According to reputable sources, several important positions at the Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA). Notably Chairman Amer Ahmed Hashmi and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Masroor Ahmed Qureshi. Both were appointed illegally.

Special Technology Zone Authority (STZA)

The purpose of the authority is to foster the growth of Pakistan’s scientific and technical ecosystem, intends to create knowledge ecosystems, investigate and increase Pakistan’s IT potential, and encourage an entrepreneurial and technology-driven future.

According to government sources, the STZA has struggled to get off the ground due to illegitimate nominations in critical positions despite these lofty goals. The entire process of selecting STZA’s Chairman, Chief Operating Officer, or other officials was done in contravention of the established selection procedure.

Appointment of Chairman

The organization’s chairman is a significant position requiring merit-based selection via a due procedure. It includes a vacancy notification in significant media, applicant review, and interviews. The prime minister selects the eligible candidate after the completion of entire process and consultations.

However, Amer Ahmed Hashmi’s appointment as chairman of the STZA was declared in mid-December 2020, completing the proper procedure. Hashmi was assigned to the 4th floor of the Prime Minister’s Office on Islamabad’s Constitution Avenue.

Afterwards, on January 3, 2021, the then-government released a “vacancy notice” in local newspapers. Requesting applicants for the position of STZA chairman to cover up the illegitimate and unlawful hiring.

A day later, on January 4, 2021, the main STZA website announced Hashmi’s appointment as the organization’s chairman.

Likewise, the Prime Minister’s Office’s leading site reported Hashmi’s selection as the STZA chairperson on January 8. According to an official at the STZA, Hashmi was hired without following the proper rules and procedures, demonstrating blatant nepotism and favoritism.

Appointment of COO

Masroor Ahmed Qureshi was elected COO in breach of the position’s norms and criteria. According to the newspaper ad for the job of COO, the applicant must have a minimum of eight years of experience in C-Level or equivalent roles in prominent national and international firms or organizations in such positions.

The applicant had to show a track record of making significant judgments in areas relating to the primary duties. Qureshi lacks the necessary experience and a track record of making critical judgments in those areas of responsibility.

