Special Tribunal Set Up to Clear Pending Telecom Cases Within 3 Months

Pakistan has operationalized a dedicated telecommunication appellate tribunal to fast-track the resolution of disputes in the telecom sector, with a mandate to decide cases within 90 days.

In an initial phase, around 30 cases have been transferred from the Islamabad High Court to the newly formed tribunal. Officials say that, in total, approximately 77 telecom-related cases are pending across high courts nationwide and will be gradually shifted to the new forum.

The tribunal is currently functioning from the Customs Tribunal building in Islamabad’s G-10 sector. Authorities plan to relocate it to the National Information Technology Board (NITB) and National Incubation Center (NIC) complex in H-9 once renovation work is completed, which is expected within the coming weeks.

Headed by former Lahore High Court judge Muhammad Tariq Abbasi, the tribunal has begun reviewing transferred case files. Imad Memon is serving as the technical member, while the position of finance member remains vacant. Officials indicate that proceedings involving financial complexities may face delays until the position is filled.

In the meantime, simpler cases, particularly those related to quality-of-service penalties imposed by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), are expected to be prioritized for early hearings.

The tribunal has been established under the Establishment of Telecommunication Appellate Tribunal Act, 2024, to provide a specialized mechanism for resolving disputes in Pakistan’s telecom and IT sectors, where litigation has often been prolonged in conventional courts.

Once the backlog of transferred cases is cleared, telecom operators will be able to file appeals directly with the tribunal. Any rulings issued can be challenged before the Supreme Court of Pakistan within 60 days.

Officials and industry observers view the development as a step toward improving efficiency, reducing legal uncertainty, and strengthening investor confidence in Pakistan’s telecom landscape.

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