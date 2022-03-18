Is OnePlus Nord 3 a Rebranded Version of Realme GT Neo3? Specs Leaked

It is not a new thing that the specifications and features of any smartphone get leaked before launch. This doesn’t surprise the customers now as it has become a thing now. Recently, the specifications of OnePlus Nord 3 reveal themselves. The specs of the smartphone are already available on the internet.

OnePlus Nord 3 Specs Leak

The OnePlus Nord 3 handset is likely to be released later this year. We previously heard that it might be based on the incoming Realme GT Neo 3.

Today, on Weibo, renowned tipster Digital Chat Station has revealed the specs. They appears to be the specs for a new OnePlus phone. It may be the one we are talking about. Yes! OnePlus Nord 3. Take a look at the image below. You will automatically get the idea of what we are talking about.

According to the post, the new phone will include a 6.7-inch FHD+ flat screen (having a punch-hole slot in the center). There is a Dimensity 8100 CPU with up to 12 gigabits of RAM, and a 4,500mAh battery featuring 150W fast charging.

The rumored Nord 3 will also contain a 50MP IMX766 primary camera, an 8MP secondary shooter (probably ultrawide), and a 2MP sensor, according to Digital Chat Station. Also, it features a 16MP selfie camera in it.

Is it a Rebrand?

Some of this information corresponds to OnePlus’ claims that a 150W charging smartphone will be available. It will be having the Dimensity 8100 SoC. Realme, on the other hand, has already indicated that its future GT Neo 3 will be powered by a Dimensity 8100 processor and will support 150W charging.

The reality that the revealed Weibo specs above appear strikingly similar to earlier leaked Realme GT Neo 3 specs adds validity to concerns of a rebranding exercise. Apart from the CPU and charging speed, the camera arrangement, screen size, and battery capacity appear identical on both phones.

