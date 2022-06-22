Specs of Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Surfaces

The rumor is making rounds that Samsung plans to launch the 5G version to last month release Galaxy M13 4G. The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G specs have surfaced.

The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G is said to be powered by Dimensity 700 SoC with two RAM and storage options. The base model will have a 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage and the other variant will be of 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage. The device is also coming with a virtual RAM expansion through the RAM Plus feature and with storage expansion via the microSD card of up to 1TB. The device will also support 11 5G bands.

The display of the device is said to be 6.5-inch HD+ LCD with 269ppi resolution. The device battery capacity is 5,000 mAh with 15W charging tech support. The device will have three color options i.e. blue, brown and green.

In the camera section it will have a dual-rear camera setup with 50MP as the main sensor with a 2MP unit. on the front it will sport a 5MP selfie snapper.

Samsung has not yet given any statement about the launch date of the device. But according to a reliable source M13 5G is expected to be launched along side the 4G model in India.

Regarding the price we will get more reports before its launch. So stay tuned.

