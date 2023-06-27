Specs & Price Of Xiaomi 13T Series Surfaced Online

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is all set to launch the highly anticipated Xiaomi 13T series. The series is tipped to include the vanilla Xiomi 13T and the Xiaomi 13T Pro. The smartphones are said to be Xiaomi’s flagship phones for the global market in the second half of this year. Recently, a new leak courtesy revealed that the Xiaomi 13T will debut earlier than before. It would not be wrong to say that the Xiaomi 13T series launch is nearing by the day. However, don’t worry! We now have a detailed spec sheet for both devices together with their anticipated prices.

Xiaomi 13T Series: Specs, Price & Features

Both phones are tipped to carry 144Hz AMOLED displays, which are likely 6.67 inches in size. Reports claim that the 13T Pro will feature a “flagship 4nm SoC” which will no doubt be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 while the 13T will come with a “leading 4nm SoC” which is rumored to be the Dimensity 9200 chipset.

Both Xiaomi phones will come with Leica-branded cameras. However, we still don’t know the details regarding the sensors used. The vanilla model will be available with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage while the 13T Pro will come with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. The duo will boot MIUI 14 out of the box. In addition to that, there will be 5,000 mAh batteries to keep their lights on. Xiaomi 13T is tipped to bring 67W fast charging while the 13T Pro will come with up to 120W speeds.

Xiaomi 13T series launch is expected on September 1. The 13T Pro Price is expected to start at £799, while the 13T may have a £599 price tag. The point worth mentioning here is that Xiaomi 13T Pro is tipped to launch as the Redmi K60 Ultra in China.

Also Read: Dawood Family Announces Virtual Prayer To Commemorate Their Lost Family Members In Titan Submarine Incident (phoneworld.com.pk)