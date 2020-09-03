On the directions of the Federal Minister of Information Technology and Telecom, Syed Amin ul Haque, the Ministry of IT and Telecom has started working to release additional available frequency spectrum for the improvement of mobile broadband services and network expansion.

Additional spectrum release or auction will help the enhancement of 4G services and subscribers base which is necessary for the successful launch of 5G technology. This hints that Pakistan is moving towards the launch of 5G technology in the country.

Spectrum Auction to Help the Enhancement of 4G Services

The ministry said, “The network expansion will facilitate better digital connectivity, online education, e-commerce, and other related ventures.”

What is Spectrum auction?

It is a process in which the government uses an auction system to sell the rights to transmit signals over specific bands of the electromagnetic spectrum and to assign scarce spectrum resources. Depending on the specific auction format used, a it can last from a single day to several months from the opening bid to the final winning bid. With a well-designed auction, resources are allocated efficiently to the parties that value them the most, the government securing revenue in the process. Spectrum auctions are a step toward market-based spectrum management and privatization of public airwaves and are a way for governments to allocate scarce resources. (Wikipedia)

