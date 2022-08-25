Speculations About iPhone 14 Launch Date

The speculated iPhone 14 launch date has been set by Apple for September 7. Other than the date and location, nothing is known: At the Apple Park Campus’ Steve Jobs Theater, the “Far Out” event will start at 1 PM PST and be streamed online at Apple Events.

The news at least puts a small amount of Apple industry rumor to rest, but it leaves it unclear as to exactly what we might anticipate on September 7. By the way, it’s noteworthy that the newest iPhone will go on sale on the first Wednesday of September, which is a bit unusual. With the exception of the iPhone, Apple releases its new goods on Tuesdays, frequently during the second week of the month. However, September begins late in the week, and the next weekend is Labor Day in the United States, so Monday is essentially eliminated as a travel day for the various experts and press (including us!) that will be present.

On that Wednesday, Apple CEO Tim Cook will be carrying nothing when he enters the stage. Cook will first discuss Apple’s current situation and how the company has surmounted the difficulties presented by the epidemic and the resulting supply shortages. In an effort to persuade everyone to return to Apple Park and other Apple workplaces at least three days a week, he will applaud new shop openings around the globe and, we assume, praise Apple’s “great staff.”

To demonstrate the strength of the company’s services and to remind investors that Apple’s fortunes are not simply based on its still quite successful iPhone line, Cook claimed.

Cook will eventually begin revealing the iPhone 14, which may include up to four different models:

The majority of rumors suggest that the iPhone 13 small will be the last in a fleet of diminutive iPhones.

The newest phone on the market, the iPhone 14 Max, will have the same features and price as the iPhone 14 while having the same size as the Pro Max. There will also be a split between the Max and Pro lines, with the former maintaining the appearance and feel of the iPhone 13’s previous generation, while the latter is expected to do away with the full-scale notch.

The basic design and screen technology of the iPhone 13 and the anticipated iPhone 14 models are likely to remain largely unchanged, but the cameras might see a significant improvement. The majority of rumors point to 48MP cameras for the Pro line. That represents a significant improvement over the 12MP cameras on the 13 lines and will once again help distinguish between the iPhone 14 and 14 Max and the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. It’s important to note that the majority of users will likely choose to shoot in a “pixel binning” mode, which will merge four pixels at a time into a better 12MP image.

On at least one of the iPhone 14 variants, we’re still expecting a zoom that is roughly 5X optical (or higher).

Every single iPhone 14 model should use the latest Apple silicon A16 Bionic processor, although, besides a possibly battery-saving 3nm technology, no one is anticipating a significant improvement over the A15 Bionic. Apple might not think it’s necessary given that the A15 Bionic continues to outperform Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 smartphone CPUs in most testing.

We’d be lying if we claimed we weren’t at least a little enthusiastic about the speculated purple iPhone 14.

The anticipated release of the iPhone 14 would also signal the beginning of the countdown to the complete release of iOS 16, which is presently in a public beta. Although preorders for the iPhone 14 may begin as soon as the Friday following launch, the redesigned mobile platform and its new lock screen, notifications, and third-party widgets won’t go live until the new iPhones do, which should be around the end of September.

Apart From iPhones

There’s a good probability that Apple will use its event on September 7th as a launchpad for numerous other wearable and home devices in addition to a slew of iPhone 14 items.

The speculated HomePod 2, which adheres more closely to the original HomePod design, may be released. This indicates that while it may be bigger than the HomePod mini, it will likely still be smaller than the initial idea. It might have some substantial sonic power, which is more significant.

The upcoming Apple Watch 8 (or Series 8) is anticipated to release alongside the iPhone 14 by many. Few people anticipate a complete overhaul, but Apple may flatten the sides and front to give it an almost iPhone-like appearance. The major wearables news from Apple will be, well, bigger. The Apple Watch 8 Pro should be a bigger, tougher model of the Apple Watch built for extreme activities and/or prolonged outdoor use.

The new AirPods 4 or AirPods Pro 2, which are both ideal partners for the predicted iPhone 14, may also be released. It’s possible that only the following AirPods 4 will be released. It is not anticipated that the charge cases for either version would have USB-C charging connectors. The update might not come until the next year.

ONE MORE ADD-ON

There is always the hope—or should we say, the fervent wish—that there will be “one more thing” during an Apple launch event. The late Steve Jobs, an Apple co-founder, initiated the custom more than ten years ago, and current CEO Cook has only seldom continued it.

But if it does, we might or might not get to see Apple AR glasses for the first time.