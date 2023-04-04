Spotify Announces the Discontinuation of its Live Audio App

The famous music platform Spotify has confirmed recently that it is shutting down its live audio app, Spotify Live. According to the company, it will continue to look for live features for its primary main platform. In April 2022, Spotify incorporated the live audio features of its companion app, Spotify Greenroom, into its main streaming service and renamed Greenroom “Spotify Live.” In this regard, a spokesperson from Spotify said,
After a period of experimentation and learnings about how Spotify users interact with live audio, we’ve made the decision to sunset the Spotify Live app. We believe there is a future for live fan-creator interactions in the Spotify ecosystem; however, based on our learnings, it no longer makes sense as a standalone app. We have seen promising results in the artist-focused use case of ‘listening parties,’ which we will continue to explore moving forward to facilitate live interactions between artists and fans.
During the time of purchase, Spotify stated that Spotify Live would continue to function similarly to Greenroom, enabling creators to interact with their audience in real time and serving as a creative mechanism for hosts. However, live listening in the primary Spotify app would not support the interactive features and would rather provide creators with access to Spotify’s 406 million global listeners.
Spotify bought the app that would become Greenroom in March 2021 by purchasing the firm Betty Labs for $62 million. Formerly named as Locker Room, the app focused on the convergence of live audio and sports content. In June 2021, Spotify quickly renamed the application as Greenroom. The business then launched weekly live events in an effort to increase consumer adoption of its live audio service. Greenroom failed to acquire momentum in a market that had moved on from the live audio craze.
Some of Spotify’s live audio events, including “Deux Me After Dark,” “Doughboys: Snack Pack,” “The Cinema Buff,” and “A Gay in the Family,” ceased production in December of 2017.
Initially, Spotify’s entry into the live audio industry appeared to be a logical match for the firm, given its previous heavy investment in podcasts and associated technologies. Despite Spotify’s success with podcasts, the firm appears to have failed with live audio.
