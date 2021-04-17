Spotify has brought a new update for its desktop user. Spotify now let users download albums on its desktop app. However, users with a premium subscription will be able to download albums and playlists. Whereas, the free account holders will be able to download only podcasts. Earlier, users were only able to download playlists on the desktop app. The update will be visible to all devices soon.

Spotify Now Let Desktop Users Download Full Albums

You can download up to 10,000 songs on each of up to 5 different devices. To keep your downloads, you need to go online at least once every 30 days. To download an album, users will first need to navigate to the albums page and click on the download slider button at the top of the list of songs.

How to Download Albums on Desktop:

When you’re online, go to the playlist you want to download.

Switch Download on. A green arrow means the download was successful.

Downloads save to Your Library.

Just recently, Spotify has updated the platform to offer a better experience to podcast listeners. The company has launched a new Podcast Charts experience for both mobile and desktop users. To see the trending podcast episodes, a discovery mechanism has been added. It will help listeners to find whatever they are looking for with keywords. This chart is named as top episodes and it is determined by recent unique listener numbers.

