Spotify Embarks on Its First Nationwide Campaign in Pakistan With “Jaisa Mood Waisi Dhun”

Spotify has launched its first nationwide marketing campaign titled “Jaisa Mood Waisi Dhun“. The campaign celebrates the power of music and the way it connects listeners with their feelings, mood, and the world around them, and Spotify is the platform through which all of this happens.

Spotify entered Pakistan in February 2021, and since then, the platform has been able to strike a chord with Pakistani listeners. With access to over 82 million songs and 4 billion playlists available for free, Spotify’s campaign highlights how music can transform any moment, the mundane or the most exciting, through the emotional power of a song or a playlist.

The new campaign, “Jaisa Mood Waisi Dhun”, comprises a series of three TV commercials showcasing a diverse spectrum of Pakistani talent, from the iconic Strings to the hottest hip hop duo act in Pakistan, Young Stunners. The campaign also features Hasan Raheem, Justin Bibis and Talal Qureshi’s “Peechay Hutt”, a song that speaks to the next generation of creators and sound. Each TV commercial celebrates a cultural insight that is uniquely Pakistani.

Pakistani youth turn to music to create the world around them

Starring Young Stunners, the dynamic rap duo of Talha Anjum and Talhah Yunus, and Faisal Kapadia, the creative film shows how Gen-Zs turn to music to enhance any given experience. The advertisement shows a young girl partying to her mood on a Ghazal night. But, as she plays “Phir Milenge” on Spotify, a considerable contrast to her current musical surroundings, the whole environment eventually changes.

Parents versus kids

Trying to get the hold of the car keys first is a daily struggle among family members in most Pakistani households. Still, in this installment of the creative film, we see that with Hasan Raheem, Justin Bibis and Talal Qureshi’s “Peechay Hutt”, there is a tune for almost every tricky situation and that music is here to lighten any family affair.

For the love of academia

Education has the power to change lives, but at times, the lengthy lectures and hectic schedules can take their toll on both students and teachers. In this commercial, we see how music, once again, can be a lifter, creating an ideal opportunity for learning, growth and positive interactions. With the famed tracks “Har Zulm Tera Yaad Hai” by Sajjad Ali, and “Sajni” by Strings, the TVC showcases how music can shift the mood around entirely.

Additionally, “Jaisa Mood Waisi Dhun” encompasses a rich mix of media to catch your attention, including radio, digital, and out-of-home placements across Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Multan, Hyderabad and more. The campaign will also incorporate bespoke integrations with Osaka Presents Spotify Cup West Indies Tour of Pakistan, bringing cricket to a cricket-loving nation.

Speaking about the campaign, Ruthie Qadan, Head of Strategy and Operations for Spotify, said,”Music is the language of the heart in Pakistan. It has always been a part of our lives, a constant companion. We celebrate life milestones with music, bond with friends over music and even remedy our sorrows with it. With billions of playlists and millions of songs on Spotify, our listeners can enrich any moment with the perfect tune. This new campaign captures exactly that.”