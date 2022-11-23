Spotify is expanding its newly launched audiobooks service outside the U.S. The service is now available in other English-speaking markets, including the U.K., Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. The users will now be able to access Spotify’s catalogue of audiobook titles from the streaming app.

Spotify Expands Audiobooks to More Countries outside the US

The company launched this feature in September in the U.S. It has over 300,000 audiobook titles. These are discoverable within a new “Audiobooks” hub in the Spotify app. Initially, Spotify editors would be selecting titles to recommend to the streaming app’s users, the company had said. But, over time, Spotify plans to use algorithmic recommendations to suggest titles to users.

Spotify further revealed that the users in the newly added markets will also have access to the same number of titles as those in the U.S. do. Spotify also offers a standard set of features, including the ability to download titles for offline listening, rate titles, adjust the playback speed and listen across devices.

The audio streaming service has also planned to improve the discovery of its audiobooks over time. Spotify is also hopeful to bring the feature to new markets and introduce new formats and new ways to interact with audiobook content. The company suggested audiobooks could serve as a new revenue stream when it acquired digital audiobook distributor Findaway last year. The company is also hopeful to grow from $3.3 billion in 2020 to $15 billion by 2027.

