Spotify Expands Blend with Two New Features – Providing Another Way for Users to Connect Through Music

Earlier this year, Spotify celebrated Valentine’s Day with Blend in the Pakistan market. Blend is a unique feature that combines the best of Spotify’s personalization capabilities and collaborative playlist functionality into a single shared playlist, making it easy to get into a social listening session that is made just for you. Nothing like being able to listen to the music you all love in one playlist while gearing up to go to a picnic, getting ready for a wedding with your bridesmaids, or working out with friends.

Believe it or not, Blend just got even better. Beginning today, Spotify is now expanding the Blend family by adding two new features that give users even more ways to connect with their friends, family and even artists through music.

Updated daily, Blend is an effortless and instant way to connect– making shared listening experiences almost as easy as hitting play. Previously, users could Blend with one friend or family member at a time – but starting today on Spotify, users can:

Create a Blend playlist with up to 10 people , receiving one playlist tailored to all of your tastes.

, receiving one playlist tailored to all of your tastes. Blend with some of your favorite artists – including BTS, Diplo, Lauv , Megan Thee Stallion and more. Ever wonder what music your favorite artists listen to? Now, you and some of your favorite artists can merge musical tastes into one shared playlist made just for you. Users will receive a sharecard, showing your taste match scores. These will allow you to see your listening preferences compared to the artist, and are created to be shared directly to Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat or Twitter.

– including BTS, Diplo, Lauv , Megan Thee Stallion and more.

Spotify, the world’s most popular audio streaming platform, aims at bringing music and people together through Blend. By creating connections between people based on their music preferences, Blend gives users another way to reconnect and to continue fostering moments of sharing and discovery.