Spotify helps Musicians Make More Money





Streaming services have become a foundation of the music industry. Millions of people subscribe to these services to enjoy their favourite music at any point in time. Spotify gives people the right to use the music of their favourite artists any time they wish for as long as they want. This effortlessness of access and amount of control user has over their music may help an artist to make money.

Many years ago, artists were doubtful about making a move from analogue to digital music. Nobody was sure how anyone could make a profit from downloads. Musicians were in deep thought and aggravate that after the transition to digital music, how particular concentration will be paid to the threat of music piracy.

Spotify to let artists promote music in user recommendations in exchange for different royalty rates