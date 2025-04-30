One of the most popular music streaming services, Spotify, has achieved another milestone. Spotify has expanded its family with five million more premium users in the first quarter of 2025. According to the company, it is a 12% increase compared to Q1 2024. The company now has a total of 268 million premium subscribers.

The streaming service has also announced its quarterly earnings report. According to the details, the company has reported a record quarterly operating income of €509 million (about $528 million). Revenue was €4.2 billion, or around $4.8 billion.

Spotify Hits 678 Million Users After Record Earnings in Q1 2025 — What’s Behind the Growth?

Additionally, the number of active users has also increased. Spotify now boasts that it has 678 million monthly active users. It now has 423 million ad-supported monthly active users. One strange thing is that the calculation doesn’t seem accurate. If 423 million users are ad-supported and 268 million are paying, the total is 691 million, not 678 million. Anyhow, the difference is small, so we can ignore it.

But it is worth mentioning here that Spotify is growing steadily. Its user base and earnings are increasing. Despite ongoing criticism over low payouts to artists, Spotify is now a strong, profit-making company. It continues to expand and improve its financial performance. It remains the world’s top music streaming platform by a wide margin.

Spotify’s success shows that music streaming is here to stay. The company is not just growing in size but also becoming more profitable. With more users joining both its free and premium services, Spotify seems to be on a solid path forward.

Its future looks stable, especially if it continues to add new features and keep users engaged. For now, Spotify leads the global music streaming market and shows no signs of slowing down.