Spotify is one of the most widely used platforms with 35 million users throughout the world. Being a giant streaming service, the company has a big responsibility to provide people with reliable, enjoyable, and accessible services. To make users enjoy their favorite podcasts and songs, Spotify brought several changes to its platforms but accessibility was not addressed till that time. Realizing its need, the company has updated the Android and iOS app bringing three accessibility improvements making users’ experience better than before.

Spotify improves Accessibility for People having Visibility issues

The three accessibility options are introduced for users including buttons with increased readability features, options for text resizing, and a beta for podcast transcripts.

In order to enjoy this update, users need to update the app or wait for the company to roll it out. When the update will make to your phone, you will notice changes to buttons in terms of color, text formatting, and size. With these changes, visually impaired or people having low-vision would be able to enjoy various features such as shuffling playlist which was previously not possible. Furthermore, this update will help users in areas where there’s low lighting or high screen reflections.

Another change introduced in the app is the resize option that helps users make the text big or smaller according to their choice. For this users should click on the Settings menu in the app:

On your phone, head to Settings > Accessibility, then select “Display & Text Size.”

Tap “Larger Text” for larger font options.

Drag the slider to select the font size you want.

The company is also launching auto-generated podcast transcripts that will automatically generate transcripts for Spotify original and Exclusive podcasts across Android and iOS. No doubt, all these features are launched for people having visibility issues.

