Spotify Introduces Jam Feature To Let You Enjoy Collaborative Playlist In Real Time

Spotify keeps on introducing new features to engage its users. Recently, it has introduced a new feature dubbed ‘Jam Feature’ that will let multiple users in different locations enjoy the same collaborative playlist in real-time. It means that you will be able to listen to shared playlists with friends in real time. It’s similar to sharing your own personally curated radio station but without the talk intervals. Isn’t it great?

Spotify Jam Feature Is Rolling Out To Users

The all-new feature has started to roll out from today. Let me tell you that Jam Feature is like Spotify’s collaboration feature. The collaboration feature allows multiple people to share the same playlist, with anyone invited able to add, remove, or reorder songs. However, the Jam feature will even show you who has added which track. It is pertinent to mention here that Spotify Jam has some elements same as that of Spotify’s Blend feature. For instance, disseminating algorithmically selected song recommendations into the shared playlist. The different element of this Jam Feature is that it will sync everyone’s playback. In this way, you all will be listening to the same songs simultaneously.

All Spotify users can be invited to join a Jam. However, only Premium subscribers can start one. You can invite other friends and people to join your Jam by turning on Bluetooth and tapping your phone to theirs. It will ask them to use their phone to scan the QR code on your screen. At the end, click “Share” to send them a link to the Jam via a messaging service. Let me tell you that the Jam feature will let you invite anyone else on that shared WiFi to join in as well. The host will be able to add and remove people from the Jam. Moreover, they can reorder and remove tracks in the playlist as well. Hosts can also allow “Guest controls” to rearrange or eliminate tracks.