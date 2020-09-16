Spotify introduces My Forever Favorites Feature- Here’s How to Use it

Here’s an excellent news for all the music lovers. If you do not want to pay Spotify’s premium version charges, now you have more features in the Spotify free version. Recently on Tuesday, the giant streaming music app has announced that they are updating their free music version with some more features. These features will support Android and IOS smartphones. Everyone can share their favourite podcasts and songs using a brand-new feature named “My Forever Favorites.” This upgraded version of Spotify allows its users to create a playlist having their five topmost favourite podcast episodes or songs, which can also be shared on social media channels.

Among the most significant changes in the launch of 15 new on-demand playlist that the organization says is made to provide customer’s personal taste. So now, users can play any track from these playlists without waiting for the application to shuffle the list automatically.

This new feature works on IOS and Android devices, but if you are using Spotify on your computer, it is also available on desktops. If you can’t find My Forever Favorites playlist on your computer, you have to write Spotify: forever-favourites in the Spotify application’s search bar.

Here’s How to Create Playlist Through My Forever Favorites Feature

Moreover, if you want to create a playlist of your favourite music tracks and you have to share them on social media, then you have to follow some simple steps given below:

Firstly, you have to visit the “Home page” on the Spotify application.

Then select My Forever Favorites playlist.

Now search songs of your choice and add them to your list.

Finally, click the “Share” button to share your most favourite tracks on social media channels of your own choice.

Besides this, the latest My Forever Favorite feature is available all over the world for both premium and free Spotify users. You have to follow the simple steps mentioned-above to share your favourite podcasts and music with your friends & family.

Also Read: Spotify launches Daily Sports curated playlists