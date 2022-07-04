Spotify investigates an issue that prevents the app from opening on Android

If your Spotify app on Android is broken and does not load on launch, you are not alone; Spotify is investigating the issue. The company has confirmed a bug that prevents the Android app from fully loading, leaving it stuck on the splash screen and not loading the rest of the app.

Listening to music or podcasts is free therapy for the mind and soul. If you do that with app, you’ll have access to a massive catalogue of 82 million tracks and counting, spanning every genre and mood imaginable. It’s an essential part of many people’s daily lives, so outages can quickly ruin moods.

There appears to be no workaround, as standard troubleshooting methods such as clearing the app cache, reinstalling, and rebooting the phone have no effect. Considering the number of complaints, the issue does not appear to be widespread, but if Spotify is currently working properly for you, you should avoid doing anything that would require you to log out for the time being.

It’s unclear how widespread the problem is or which app versions are affected. The company is asking users who are experiencing the issue to leave their device model, Android version, and Spotify version number so that they can sift through reports.