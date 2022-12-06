Spotify is adding support for Android 13 Media Player

Android 13 started rolling out from some of the Google Pixel Phones initially and later for other Android phones including Samsung. While OEMs are ensuring to equip every phone with the latest version of Android, App developers have left far behind in this race and they have remained slow when it comes to adding support for Android 13 media player. Well, Spotify is able to catch up with Android 13 players finally. While it’s good news, it should also be mentioned that the changes are quite minimal but noticeable.

This new update to Spotify that is bringing changes is 8.7.92.115, which is currently available on the channel. One needs to join the beta program to enjoy it before time or wait for the update on the stable channel.

Coming to the new media player, a rounded square pause button is seen along with a rounded play button on the right side. Whenever a user shifts between pay or pause, this button is animated which is a new thing.

At the bottom of the players, there is a seek bar which is followed by a next song button and a shuffle button just right beside the heart button to show likeness toward the song.

Other than this, a buttons switch is also placed which let users to15-second rewind/jump when playing podcasts, getting controls to speed up playback and add to the library.

However, when pressing long on the players, we are not able to see the Hide button which was seen previously.

While the above-mentioned changes are just minor, they will definitely make the overall experience better than before. Other than this, the app also has a design language that follows what you get on Android 13 which means if the app feels out of place in terms of design, you won’t be using it.

