Spotify Is Currently Down For Many Users

If you are the one facing a Spotify outage then don’t worry! It’s not just you. According to the latest reports, Spotify is facing an ongoing outage that is affecting numerous users around the globe. Thousands of posts on social media revealed that the outage began shortly after 10 a.m. PT and is still ongoing. The point worth mentioning here is that the music streamer, Spotify has not given any indication of when the service will come back online.

Spotify Is Down Again: Second Outage in Two Weeks

As per reports, the Spotify outage appears to be widespread, however, the fact is that it’s not affecting everyone. Data aggregated by Downdetector clearly reveals an influx of complaints about Spotify problems around 10 a.m. PT. Spotify users started saying that they are unable to load the app and unable to stream any content whether it’s music, audiobooks, or podcasts.

As per complaints, the desktop version of the Spotify App is giving a “firewall” error message. On the other hand, the Spotify mobile app is giving a “gateway” error message. The point notable here is that it marks the second time in the past two weeks that Spotify has gone down. The service went offline for over two hours for many users on January 13 as well and the service never officially revealed what happened.

Spotify stated:

“Something’s not quite right, and we’re looking into it. Thanks for your reports!”

Are you guys having issues loading Spotify today? Do share with us in the comment section what error messages are you seeing. We’ll surely update this story when Spotify officially has a statement to share. Till then, stay tuned!

