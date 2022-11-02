Spotify Is Going To Fight With Apple As App Store Rejected Its New Feature

According to the latest news, Spotify is looking to give Apple a good bruising in the press in the upcoming days. The music streamer, Spotify is taking its grievances with Apple. Moreover, it is openly lashing out at the company over a dispute that centers on the 30% App Store fee Apple charges for in-app digital services transactions.

Apple Vs Spotify

Let’s discuss the backstory. Spotify actually refused to fork over the whopping 30% cut of its business to Apple. It clearly means that the company cannot sell audiobooks, a new business it is trying to break into, inside its iOS app. Instead of that, Spotify came up with three workarounds, which were considered to be consistent with Apple’s policies. The bad piece of news for Spotify was that all workarounds were ultimately rejected after undergoing reviews for the App Store. Furthermore, it forced the company to essentially abandon offering its customers an avenue for audiobook purchases in its iOS app.

The fact is that Spotify has no real recourse to force Apple to accept its app featuring its audiobook workaround. That’s why the music streamer is using the skirmish to assail Apple in the media and focus attention on the company’s 30% in-app tax, which has already been criticized by the streamer and others. Moreover, Spotify has also issued a blistering press release and told in a lengthy story about the matter. Harry Clarke, associate general counsel and Spotify’s lead competition lawyer stated:

“We are talking about this because it is reflective of Apple’s anti-competitive practices across the board.”

Clarke further explained when asked why the music streamer is creating so much noise around the issue.

We think it is critical that users, policymakers, and competition authorities really understand what is happening. Because we have found that once they do understand what is happening, there is almost unanimous agreement that it is unfair.”

Spotify’s public war with Apple is part of a larger trend now with other Big Tech companies taking aim at the silicon giant. So, let’s see what comes next. Stay Tuned.

Also Read: KP Govt Launches E Stamp Paper System To Control Fraud & Forgery – (phoneworld.com.pk)