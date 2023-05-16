Spotify Is Now Available in 74 Languages Around the Globe

Let me tell you that the latest rollout follows Spotify’s initial launch with 27 languages. Then a second major expansion came back in March 2021 with 36 languages. A corporate statement reads:

“This expansion will bring an even more personal experience for our users giving them the ability to access Spotify in their native or local language. The more people who can use Spotify, the more connections we can foster between creators and their audiences.”

It would not be wrong to say that Spotify connects hundreds of millions of music fans with its catalog. It is a Sweden-originated tech company that ended in 2022 with 205 million subscribers. It followed with up 5% from 195 million in Q3, with 295 million ad-supported listeners, up 8% from 273 million in the previous quarter. Reports claim that the annual revenue for 2022 was 11.7 billion euros ($12.4 billion), up 21% from the previous year.

CEO Daniel Ek admitted some weaknesses in the company’s strategy during an earning call with investors in late January. He admitted that issues would “change” with regard to investment in podcasting and its recent “tightening” of spending.