Spotify is now official audio partner for ‘League of Legends’

Spotify continues to add to its premium podcast arsenal, and it is now expanding the room for games. The company also confirmed a multi-year agreement with Riot Games that will make Spotify the platform for all audio content from the League of Legends including exclusive podcast episodes.

This year at least one show will be launching, entitled Untold Stories: Best Moments from Worlds, a collection of nine episodes that will lead to this fall ‘s 10th League of Legends championship. Through game highlights, interviews, and game-sound effects, listeners will hear about the players and top anthem.

How is Spotify ‘s game with this, exactly? Spotify ‘s global head customer and product marketing said there’s a strong link between gamers and streaming music, according to June Sauvaget.

Since years League of Legends has been producing music for its video game series and with several of its own soundtracks serves as both the label and distributor.

There is crossover between [gaming and music] markets, but there is empty room on both sides in the Venn diagram. “Sauvaget said in the past, Spotify joined several bartered sponsorships, but this is the first for which the company charges.

YouTube channel of the game has a playlist devoted to music videos from the game, which has seen over 21 million users. The game is also an official user on Spotify, with over 154 million listens to its top album. Spotify sees clearly an opening on the web to step up their ads and attract gamers.