The wait is finally over. Sweden-based audio streaming and media services provider, Spotify is now launching in Pakistan. The music streaming service is available to more than a billion people around the world. The company announced on Instagram and Twitter. Last year the music company created a verified Instagram account for Pakistan.

Spotify is Officially Launching in Pakistan

“We launch in 80+ new markets over the next few days. See you soon Bangladesh, Pakistan and Nigeria,”Spotify wrote on Twitter.

We launch in 80+ new markets over the next few days. See you soon Bangladesh, Pakistan and Nigeria 👀 #SpotifyStreamOn pic.twitter.com/Wqv3IFdicz — Spotify (@Spotify) February 22, 2021

There are some alternatives such as Apple Music, Deezer and YouTube Music. But Spotify still remains the favourite among audio streaming services because of its large music library.

“Listeners enjoy Spotify because we introduce them to music to fall in love with—including music they might not have found otherwise. In fact, Spotify drives 16 billion artist discoveries every month, meaning 16 billion times a month, fans listen to an artist they have never heard before on Spotify. We’re proud of that and are actively refining our algorithms to enable even more fan discoveries of new artists each month,”

Spotify said in a blog post.

Currently, the service is available in 93 countries and has 345 million monthly active users. Spotify now has 144 million subscribers with over 60 million tracks, and 4 billion playlists to choose from. Moreover, users can easily download their favorite music and podcasts on their mobile devices, tablets, and laptop.

The music streaming platform got popular in the midst of the pandemic. The company also reported that global listening hours had surpassed pre-pandemic levels as users tune into more music and podcasts.

Source: ExpressTribune