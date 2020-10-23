



A short time ago, Spotify was seen testing a new personalized music playlist known as “Your Daily Drive,” This playlist has both Podcasts and music. Many of you might have thought what to listen in the morning while having your tea, a podcast or listen to some soft music. Now your this difficulty got a solution because Spotify is giving its customers another fantastic option known as The Get Up Mix. It gives you both options of music and podcasts, designed for you.

Spotify is planning to launch Get Up show: A mixture of Music and Podcast

According to the reports, the new feature of Spotify resembles an FM Radio feel. The latest functionality of Spotify will remind many people the experience of listening to FM Radio in the morning. But with a touch of modern music playlist. In this way, the songs will be played in between the hosts’ talk will be personalized according to your choice. This makes the experience much more interesting, fun and personal.

Moreover, the GetUp morning show will be produced by the Gimlet Media Company. According to Spotify “lively conversation with personalized music selections for each listener,”. The show will be hosted by the famous Journalist named Speedy Morman, Spotify’s Xavier X Jernigan, and the YouTube crater Kat Lazo.

Besides this, Spotify has promised the “Fresh new perspectives, hot takes and unique music selections curated for each listener.” The GetUp morning show will provide news and pop culture and also some latest perspectives on some favourite subjects.

Every weekday morning, the pre-recorded show can be seen at any time after 7 am. It also allows its users to skip different segments of the show. Moreover, the absence of traditional interactions with the listeners can be seen in the show that live broadcast radio provides. No phone topics, no contests, and no games, the show is more of a podcast with music.

