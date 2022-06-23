Spotify is working on “Community” to see friends’ activity in the mobile app

Spotify is outshining music streaming app that keeps on introducing new features to keep the users involved and enjoy the music albums. It has been working on a new feature “Community” which will allow the users to see their friends’ activity in the mobile app.

The new feature testing is to strengthen the relationship between friends. Spotify has decided to test the feature to see its liking among the users. If the friend will accept this just then the features will be made permanent.

The company has already played a great role in leveraging its Facebook integration and had built its friend graph. It later started to focus on personalized features to excel in this competitive world. It also customized the playlists so that the users could enjoy the music listening experience. The company’s efforts in the past were not just that users check their friends’ playlists but the priority was to appeal to and retain them. This time Spotify is taking a great step to bring the friends’ interests and liking into the system so that the friends could even listen to those hot tracks that they themselves missed somehow.

The Community feature will allow the users to check the songs that their friends are listening to in real-time and also the playlists that their friends have uploaded in the dedicated place in the app.

The Friend activity on the mobile phone is similar to the Friend activity that has been offered on the desktop to the limited users to see if it works well with the friends. Side by side the company is also working on the same Friend activity featured on the mobiles and it has been named Community.

The company has not commented much about the feature as it is in the development and testing phase but the researchers have told that the users can get access to the feature “Community” by typing in “spotify: community” in the Safari browser on the iOS device. In the Community hub, the user will see a horizontal row of Playlist updates at the top of the page. There is also a vertically scrollable list of friends and the detail of what they are listening to now and what they listened to with time stamps.

The feature is still under testing so it is still not fully functional to those who get access somehow. The users have to wait a bit for the company to make the feature completely functional.

