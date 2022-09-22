Just recently, Spotify debuted its virtual Spotify Island on Roblox, It is the first music streaming service to have an official presence within the gaming platform. Now, Spotify launched a new space-themed digital destination on Roblox called Planet Hip-Hop. The virtual experience will give a younger generation of hip-hop fans some new ways to connect with their favourite music artists.

Spotify Launches Planet Hip-Hop on Roblox

When Roblox players explore Planet Hip-Hop, they can collect exclusive virtual merch. They can customize vehicles in the “Speed Shop” and dance on a floating dance floor. Moreover, they can create hip-hop beats powered by Soundtrap and more.

The look of the Hip-Hop destination is inspired by the younger generation of hip-hop artists. Many of them are known to have an “internet tech sound” which referred to young artists like Doechii, Yeat and Trippie Redd, who are all in their early 20s.

Based on listener demand, Spotify chose the hip-hop genre as the second Spotify Island destination. The music streaming platform claimed that hip-hop music generates 44 billion average monthly streams on Spotify globally.

Compared to K-Park, there are a lot of new elements and Easter eggs in Planet Hip-Hop that players can discover. This includes being able to walk on buildings and float around — an added touch to the experience that makes it seem like Roblox avatars have been transported to a low-gravity environment.

Players can also drive a customized car around the planet’s rings, which act as drivable pathways. At launch, players can swim with alligators, dive underwater and hop on lily pads. While fans can’t interact and ride on the alligators/crocodiles yet. Spotify will add the feature later.

