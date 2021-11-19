Spotify users have been requesting for lyrics features for some time now and finally, after making them wait for years, the company is launching a lyrics feature for its users. Spotify Lyrics feature is made available for both free and premium users which means everyone can enjoy this feature.

This newly introduced feature is powered by Musixmatch, a lyrics provider, that is providing lyrics to the songs in different areas where this feature is made available in partnership with the company. The company claims that currently, it has covered more than 8 million songs.

Spotify lyrics feature Rolled Out for Everyone

The feature which is now available almost throughout the globe is implemented on all platforms including iOS, Android, Windows, gaming consoles, and even smart TVs that have a native Spotify app.

After thoroughly testing this feature in 2019, Spotify has launched it for selected markets last year. Later on, the company expanded this feature to more markets. The regions which deprived this feature had access to the “Behind the Lyrics” feature that provided not only the lyrics behind the songwriting but also the artist itself.

This feature will make many users happy because sometimes when we hear the songs, we love to read the lyrics in order to understand them in the best way. By making lyrics available to the songs, Spotify will make the overall experience of users better.

This is not the only feature launched by Spotify this month. Last week, the company came up with a feature that allowed users to block others. This feature is launched as a part of the company’s mission to provide users with the best possible experience offering a safe and secure environment in which they listen to their favorite music.

