Spotify Lyrics Feature Stays Free For All Accounts

In a recent turn of events, Spotify announced that it will keep lyrics of Taylor Swift and other artists available for free to all users. It is no doubt a welcoming decision for the music-streaming community, particularly Swifties. Previously, the company wanted to push free account holders towards paid subscriptions for the Spotify Lyrics feature. However, now it has changed its mind.

Over the coming weeks, free account holders will regain access to song lyrics while streaming. A Spotify spokesperson explained:

“At Spotify, we’re always testing and iterating, emphasizing the platform’s commitment to enhancing user experience.”

The U-turn comes amid a wider trend of entertainment streaming giants raising prices and constricting their services. Spotify stands out by offering a free account option subsidized by ads. However, it had previously started charging some users to view lyrics in May. This move aimed to prompt users toward the $12 per month Spotify Premium subscription.

In June, Spotify announced its second price hike within a year, and Spotify Premium jumped from $11 to $12 per month. These modifications resulted in mixed reactions from the user base, reflecting the broader dissatisfaction seen when other platforms like Netflix and Disney increased prices and cracked down on password sharing.

Spotify Lyrics Feature Restored for All Users

Spotify’s recent moves aim to boost revenue. The company’s decision to maintain free lyrics access highlights its focus on user satisfaction. Moreover, the streaming giant has an edge over its rivals by offering a rich free tier, which serves as a gateway for users to eventually upgrade to paid plans.

CEO Daniel Ek also hinted at further innovations, suggesting that Spotify is exploring a new premium tier that promises “a lot more control” and “higher quality across the board.” There have been no details regarding it yet however, this new offering is tipped to cater to audiophiles and power users seeking an improved music streaming experience.

Spotify’s user base continues to rise. Almost 246 million paying subscribers have been reported, up from 220 million the previous year. This constant hike indicates strong user engagement and satisfaction, as the company aims to maintain and build upon its latest user-friendly decisions.

